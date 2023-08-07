What All Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Exes Have Said About Him
Since getting his breakout in the early aughts, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to dominate the sports scene. However, the 38-year-old Portuguese soccer star has also earned a name for himself outside the playing field. Boasting multiple endorsements with different brands, Ronaldo has become one of the most successful sports stars of his time. Similarly, with 272 million followers, Ronaldo was named the highest-followed celebrity on Instagram in 2023, according to Marie Claire. Given his achievements, it is no surprise that Ronaldo has become something of a ladies' man with a long list of exes.
These days though, the world-famous soccer player has his eyes set on only one woman: Georgina Rodriguez, whom he started dating in early 2017, per People. A few months later, the couple welcomed their first child Alana. Sadly, in April 2022, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced the death of their newborn son shortly after welcoming twins. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the couple wrote in a joint statement. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."
While Ronaldo and Rodriguez have gone on to create a beautiful life for themselves, the athlete apparently made a lasting impression on some of his exes — enough to keep them reminiscing many years later. Here's what some of Ronaldo's exes have said about him.
Merche Romero wouldn't change a thing about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo
In 2005, Cristiano Ronaldo started dating Merche Romero, a Portuguese model eight years older than him. While Ronaldo was only just rising in ranks in the sports scene, Romero was already a popular figure in Portugal, having bagged a deal as the face of Portugal no Coração. Sadly, the pair's relationship was short-lived, breaking up only after a year. Despite their very public split, neither Romero nor Ronaldo ever publicly commented about their time together. That is until several years had passed.
Speaking to TVI Extra in July 2023, Romero opened up about her romance with the soccer star, noting that she had no regrets about their time together. "Many of us say that if we went back, we would change a lot. But then, in fact, we didn't change. Life is today, and we only do what we feel at the moment. We must live only for today." Back in 2021, Romero recounted her experience with Ronaldo, gushing about their life together. "What I can say is that we had our history, a very vivid history," she told Flash. "And that it's fantastic to look back and say: what happened in my life was so beautiful! I met a wonderful person who is the best player in the world. He really is a special person."
Merche Romero is happy about Cristiano Ronaldo's family
Though Merche Romero and Cristiano Ronaldo's love story was shortlived, the Portuguese model will always look back on their relationship with fondness. During her interview with Flash in 2021, Romero shared her admiration for Ronaldo's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. "I am happy with the happiness and success of others," she admitted during the interview. "I really like seeing his family; I respect them a lot and their values. I was happy; we had our history."
Similarly, while speaking to TV1 in June 2023, Romero recounted the demands of dating the soccer player while praising Rodriguez for gracefully putting up with the demands of his success."You have to abandon your career, your dreams, you have to grasp a new phase and see it as the future. He didn't have that profile, as was well known. Hats off to Georgina," she said. When asked if she still maintained contact with her famous ex, Romero replied negatively, adding that it was simply out of respect for Ronaldo's relationship and his family with Rodriguez. "If I find him there, yes, obviously, I will be polite, as he believes that too, but we do not maintain a relationship," she added.
Andressa Urach alleged that Cristiano Ronaldo cheated on Irina Shayk
In April 2013, Brazilian model Andressa Urach alleged that she had sexual relations with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the time. "It was incredible; his body's perfect, like a Greek god. He went on for hours and would not stop talking about my butt," Urach told The Sun at the time. "I have always thought Cristiano is one of the most gorgeous men in the world, so I couldn't believe it when he got in touch with me."
Detailing their alleged relationship, Urach claimed that the athlete reached out to her via Skype and soon arranged for them to meet in Madrid. Eventually, the pair met at the Villa Magna Hotel. "We looked at each other and, just like that, we were all over each other. He is fantastic," she recounted. "It was incredible — the best time of my life. His body is perfect, like something from the gods."
Responding to the allegations, however, Ronaldo denied Urach's claims, noting that she was only using his name to garner attention. "I just want to clarify I was, in fact, at the Hotel Villa Magna on April 22 giving an interview to Manu Sainz, something the reporter himself is able to corroborate. Everything else is pure fiction and forgery," Ronaldo added, per the DailyMail.
Irina Shayk fueled rumors of infidelity
After meeting on the set of an Armani ad, Cristiano Ronaldo started dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk in 2010. After about five years together, however, the pair called it quits in January 2015. "We can confirm Irina Shayk has ended her relationship to Cristiano Ronaldo," her representative told Page Six at the time. Ronaldo also confirmed the split in a statement to Associated Press. "We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now. I wish Irina the greatest happiness," he added.
Though neither party spoke about their break up, Shayk has, through the years, alluded to infidelity on the athlete's part. During a 2015 interview with Hola! Shayk described her dream partner while emphasizing the importance of fidelity. "Of course, I prefer to be with someone, but with the right someone. It's very simple. You have to be faithful to your other half and not have secrets. That's my rule," she said (via Express). Doubling down on her preferences, Shayk added: "He's got to be kind, amusing, and honest and he's got to know how to treat a woman. And he's also got to be faithful."
Following her breakup with Ronaldo, Shayk moved on with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. The pair started dating in January 2015, welcoming their daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017.
Nereida Gallardo defended the soccer player maid a rape allegation
Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish model Nereida Gallardo were an item for eight months in 2008. But while their romance might have been brief, Ronaldo seemingly left a lasting impression on Gallardo — enough to defend him amid a legal drama. In 2009, Kathryn Mayorga, a 34-year-old American, accused Ronaldo of raping her after first meeting him at a Las Vegas club. As reported by The Athletic, Ronaldo invited Mayorga to his hotel room, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Though she initially signed a $375,000 out-of-court settlement, Mayorga later asked for an overturn and filed a lawsuit, claiming she had been bullied into the agreement. Ronaldo, on the other hand, admitted to meeting with Mayorga but insisted that the sex between them was consensual.
Amid the legal drama, Gallardo also came out to defend the athlete, whom she described as a perfect gentleman. "He was never ever aggressive towards me — not even near. I can't see him forcing or holding down someone. He is not an aggressive guy in bed,' she explained to Mirror. "I've had partners who have been verbally aggressive or who liked to grab me hard and he isn't like that." The Spanish model also noted that she was willing to testify in court if it ever came to that.