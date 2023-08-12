Tom Hanks' Son Chet Goes By A Different Name For His Music Career

Chet Hanks, the son of popular actor Tom Hanks, decided to switch up his name when he embarked on a promising new career as a hip-hop artist. According to Us Weekly, Chet began his rapping journey while still a sophomore student at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Majoring in theater, the artist came out with the track "White and Purple" in 2011, a viral reimagining of Wiz Khalifa's hit single "Black and Yellow" about his college life at Northwestern. Then, in 2016, he joined forces with fellow musician Drew Arthur to form the musical duo FTRZ. The two — who later rebranded as the band Something Out West — have released tracks like "Nowhereland" and "Models." In a past interview with Vice, Chet discussed what made him decide to pursue a career in rap.

"It was out of my love and passion for hip-hop, it just happened. It wasn't a conscious decision. There wasn't like, a moment with me where I was like, this is what I wanna do," he explained. "So, it is what I do ya know? I make music." He also talked about what it's like being the son of Tom Hanks and singer Rita Wilson. The "Empire" actor — who performs under the name Chet Haze — said, "I'm aware of the fact that the reason my rapping has been publicized so much is because of that fact. So, I'm appreciative of the publicity that I get because of it." Chet has additionally spoken about his decision to adopt a stage name for his musical pursuits.