Gold Rush: How Freddy Dodge And Juan Ibarra's Friendship Really Began

Few shows accomplish what "Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge's Mine Rescue" delivers. Co-hosts Juan Ibarra and Freddie Dodge allow viewers to experience some of the challenges gold miners face to monetize their dreams. In a Josh Gates Tonight interview, Dodge explained, "There's a lot of people right now that have lost their jobs, that have lost their careers, and a lot of them were hobby miners. I guess, like I said, that's how I started it, right? So they're jumping into it, hoping to make a living, hoping to get ahead, hoping to put food on the table. Juan and myself, we're traveling around trying to help those guys be successful."

The "Gold Guru" and his partner are evidently doing something right. They're helping down-and-out miners, struggling families, and other people by teaching them prospecting techniques, repairing their washplants and machinery, and helping them set up viable operations to be successful. Dodge and Ibarra have a fan base who wax lyrical about their skills. One fan noted, "Freddy and Juan are the absolute best... Juan and that magic truck of his is absolutely amazing!!! I love their show." Another stated, "We enjoy watching Juan and Freddy! Freddy has the gold reclaiming skills, and Juan has incredible fab skills, but they overlap and are a better team for it. The team chemistry seems to be there without the feigned drama on the typical 'Gold Rush' series." Dodge and Ibarra's partnership has come a long way, but how did it all begin?