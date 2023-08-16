Who Is Kenny Chesney's Girlfriend, Mary Nolan?

Country musician Kenny Chesney is known in the entertainment world for more than just his ability to string together a killer tune. He and his ex-wife Renee Zellweger annulled their marriage after just four months in 2005, making it one of the shortest-lived unions in country marriage history. Because Zellweger listed "fraud" as her reasoning behind dissolving the marriage, rumors swirled about Chesney's sexuality. In a 2007 interview with "60 Minutes" (via HollywoodLife), the musician debunked the gossip, explaining, "No, I'm not gay, but I didn't want to draw any more attention to it. I didn't have to prove to anybody that I wasn't. I didn't feel like I really did."

Perhaps because of the media circus surrounding him, Chesney has chosen to keep his private life under wraps. "One of the reasons I'm so private is when my life started to change and people started caring at a different level, the only thing I could keep to myself was the intimate details of my life," he told Billboard. Therefore, it tracks that little is known about Chesney's current girlfriend, Mary Nolan. The couple — who have been dating since 2012 — have been spotted at award shows together but don't give much insight into their relationship. Additionally, Nolan isn't a celebrity herself, so she's easily able to keep a low profile. It's suspected Nolan and Chesney met at one of his concerts nearly a decade ago, but what do we really know about the woman who has captured his heart?