Were Josh Hutcherson And Vanessa Hudgens Ever More Than Co-Stars?

Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens once sparked dating rumors after working on a film project together. The two starred in 2012's "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" — the sequel to Brendan Fraser and Hutcherson's "Journey to the Center of the Earth" released back in 2008. In the follow-up film, Hutcherson reprised his role as Sean Anderson, who meets Kailani (Hudgens) while on a mission to find his grandfather said to be missing on a mythical island. During the movie's premiere in Paris, Hutcherson shared what it was like working with Hudgens. "It was horrible working with her. We had no chemistry," he joked (via YouTube). "No, it was a great time. [Before this film] we hadn't really met. We met a couple times at random events but we never really got to know each other. And then I found out I was going to be stuck in an island with her for two months, and we hit it off right away." He explained, "We like the same kind of things, we're both kind of crazy people, and we really don't care what we look like when we're having a good time."

Rumors linking "The Hunger Games" actor and the "High School Musical" star began after they were spotted on multiple outings together back in 2011. According to People (via Digital Spy), Hudgens was seen with Hutcherson at an after-party for the red-carpet premiere of her movie "Beastly." An eyewitness told the outlet, "Their arms were wrapped around each other and they were really touchy together. They were very cute." But were the two ever more than co-stars?