Were Josh Hutcherson And Vanessa Hudgens Ever More Than Co-Stars?
Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens once sparked dating rumors after working on a film project together. The two starred in 2012's "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" — the sequel to Brendan Fraser and Hutcherson's "Journey to the Center of the Earth" released back in 2008. In the follow-up film, Hutcherson reprised his role as Sean Anderson, who meets Kailani (Hudgens) while on a mission to find his grandfather said to be missing on a mythical island. During the movie's premiere in Paris, Hutcherson shared what it was like working with Hudgens. "It was horrible working with her. We had no chemistry," he joked (via YouTube). "No, it was a great time. [Before this film] we hadn't really met. We met a couple times at random events but we never really got to know each other. And then I found out I was going to be stuck in an island with her for two months, and we hit it off right away." He explained, "We like the same kind of things, we're both kind of crazy people, and we really don't care what we look like when we're having a good time."
Rumors linking "The Hunger Games" actor and the "High School Musical" star began after they were spotted on multiple outings together back in 2011. According to People (via Digital Spy), Hudgens was seen with Hutcherson at an after-party for the red-carpet premiere of her movie "Beastly." An eyewitness told the outlet, "Their arms were wrapped around each other and they were really touchy together. They were very cute." But were the two ever more than co-stars?
Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson addressed the rumors
Both Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson have spoken out about the rumors romantically linking them to one another. While promoting her movie "Sucker Punch" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2011, Hudgens denied that they were romantically involved. "Can't a girl have friends?" she said (via MTV). "I love him. We just did a movie together and we had the best time." At the time, Hudgens, who had just split from her boyfriend of five years Zac Efron, also set the record straight about her relationship status. "I'm single," she insisted, adding that things were "good" between her and Efron nonetheless. "After being in a relationship with someone that long, you stay friends."
For his part, Hutcherson addressed the dating reports in a 2011 interview with Seventeen magazine. "Oh, boy. I don't know if 'dating' is the right word," he said (via Us Weekly). "She's awesome. We love being together. When I first met her, we really hit it off. ... I adore her." During a promotional interview for "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" in 2012, the two stars finally put all speculations to rest regarding the nature of their relationship. "We're not [dating]," Hutcherson said (via E! News). "We were at one point, but she broke my heart... no, I'm just kidding." He then subtly confirmed their rumored fling by saying, "That was a while ago, no... We're just really good friends now."
Inside Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson's love lives
Shortly after her rumored romance with Josh Hutcherson, Vanessa Hudgens was reported to be dating Austin Butler. The two sparked buzz after they were seen together at the L.A. premiere of "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" in 2012. However, it wasn't until the summer of 2014 that Hudgens confirmed their relationship. She and the "Elvis" actor were together for almost a decade before they called it quits in 2020. Since then, Hudgens has moved on and gotten engaged to MLB star Cole Tucker. The actor confirmed her engagement in an Instagram post last February, sharing a photo of her hand with her engagement ring on. "YES. We couldn't be happier," she wrote.
The couple has been together since late 2020. In an interview, Hudgens revealed that they met on a Zoom meditation group call during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shared that was the one who made the first move on Tucker. "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2021.
As for Hutcherson, the actor has been linked to his "Escobar: Paradise Lost" co-star Claudia Traisac since 2013. Hutcherson first confirmed their relationship in an interview with E! News in 2015, saying, "It's pretty good. Distance is hard, but we make it work." Traisac also commented on their romance, saying, "I'm really happy. It's really great." The two have been going strong ever since.