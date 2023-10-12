What We Know About Madonna's Three Younger Sisters
Despite her blended family drama, Madonna has always stayed in good graces with her three younger sisters. The iconic Queen of Pop, has captivated audiences worldwide with her explosive charisma and larger-than-life persona. Born on August 16, 1958, in Bay City, Michigan, Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone rose to prominence as an entertainer in the 1980s, since becoming an enduring figure in the music industry. With numerous chart-topping hits, groundbreaking music videos, and a fearless approach to self-expression, Madonna's influence on pop culture is immeasurable. Behind the glitz and glamor, however, Madge's childhood roots began as a tale of tragedy and resilience.
Madonna's mother — Madonna Louise Fortin — died at age 30 when Madonna herself was but five. Although her mother's death deeply impacted Madonna's artistic expression (attributing her "lack of inhibition" to an absent maternal figure), the "Like a Virgin" singer was primarily raised in a modest Catholic household by father Silvio Anthony "Tony" Ciccone and her six siblings. A design engineer, Tony married his children's nanny, Joan Ciccone, three years after the elder Madonna's death, yielding two more biological children. The middle of Tony's original six children, Madonna has publicly confessed to resenting him as a child for remarrying. On the 2003 track, "Mother and Father," she candidly rapped, "My father had to go to work / I used to think he was a jerk / I didn't know his heart was broken."
That said, the singer remains on good terms with all three of her younger sisters – here's what we know about them.
Madonna's sisters Paula and Melanie Ciccone couldn't be more different
As Madonna's stardom increasingly took center stage, the quieter nature of her three sisters' lives stood out in sharper and sharper contrast. Paula Ciccone, the pop queen's second youngest sister, has perhaps taken the most divergent life path from Madge's. While her siblings pursued careers in the arts, Paula remained in Michigan to become head winemaker at The Ciccone Vineyards, which father Silvio Ciccone opened in 2000. Interestingly, the one who shared a childhood bedroom with Madonna, Paula is described by Michigan sommelier Michael Schafer as "an intrinsically shy person" who emerged from her shell due to "all the responsibilities she has," per the Daily Mail.
As for Melanie Ciccone, she is reportedly the Queen of Pop's closest sister and was present for the birth of Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, in 1996. A music publicist for much of her career, Melanie met her husband, musician Joe Henry (who has co-written a slew of Madonna's hit singles, including "Don't Tell Me"), through the Material Girl herself. Following motherhood, Melanie undertook a second career as a fabric artist, deriving her love of textiles from their grandmothers. Melanie's quilt work has been displayed at Los Angeles' über-hip Roswell Space Gallery. In November 2019, Melanie was even included in one of Madonna's pre-"Madame X" concert prayer circles. Gushing about Melanie, Madonna reportedly told the other circle members, "No one knows better than her what it's like to survive our toxic and broken family from Michigan."
Madonna and half-sis Jennifer Ciccone get along, despite stepmother tensions
It's no secret that Madonna and her stepmom, Joan Ciccone, have long been publicly at odds. With Madonna harboring a longtime grudge against her dad Tony Ciccone for remarrying three years after her mom's death, Joan also publicly lampooned Her Madgesty in an infamous 2002 New York Post interview. The homemaker bemoaned Madonna's lack of financial assistance toward her father's then-fledging vineyard business, despite knowing, according to Joan, "the position we were in because she had come to stay." With Tony too proud to ask for help, the pop superstar reportedly didn't offer any, either.
Despite the bad blood with Joan, Madonna hasn't seemingly held it against Joan's daughter — her half-sister — Jennifer Ciccone. Nine years Madonna's junior, Jennifer worked as a grade school art teacher before becoming management at her dad's vineyard, just like half-sister Paula Ciccone. Marrying there in 2011, rumors once swirled that Madonna was not invited to the wedding. Whatever the truth, Jennifer has clearly bonded with her famous sis since, popping up at various Madonna concerts and at Madge's side in family photos over the years. In December 2021, the Queen of Pop posed — smiling and playful — with Jennifer and their other sisters — as they celebrated Tony's 90th birthday at his vineyard (via the New Zealand Herald). Such photos of all four Ciccone sisters are rare, as the last time one resurfaced was in 2016 on X – with the foursome pictured at Melanie's 1987 wedding to Joe Henry.