What We Know About Madonna's Three Younger Sisters

Despite her blended family drama, Madonna has always stayed in good graces with her three younger sisters. The iconic Queen of Pop, has captivated audiences worldwide with her explosive charisma and larger-than-life persona. Born on August 16, 1958, in Bay City, Michigan, Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone rose to prominence as an entertainer in the 1980s, since becoming an enduring figure in the music industry. With numerous chart-topping hits, groundbreaking music videos, and a fearless approach to self-expression, Madonna's influence on pop culture is immeasurable. Behind the glitz and glamor, however, Madge's childhood roots began as a tale of tragedy and resilience.

Madonna's mother — Madonna Louise Fortin — died at age 30 when Madonna herself was but five. Although her mother's death deeply impacted Madonna's artistic expression (attributing her "lack of inhibition" to an absent maternal figure), the "Like a Virgin" singer was primarily raised in a modest Catholic household by father Silvio Anthony "Tony" Ciccone and her six siblings. A design engineer, Tony married his children's nanny, Joan Ciccone, three years after the elder Madonna's death, yielding two more biological children. The middle of Tony's original six children, Madonna has publicly confessed to resenting him as a child for remarrying. On the 2003 track, "Mother and Father," she candidly rapped, "My father had to go to work / I used to think he was a jerk / I didn't know his heart was broken."

That said, the singer remains on good terms with all three of her younger sisters – here's what we know about them.