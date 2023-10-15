Is The Young And The Restless' Camryn Grimes Married In Real Life?

Camryn Grimes has shared some exciting news regarding her love life. The actor has starred as Mariah Copeland in the hit soap opera "The Young and the Restless" for more than a decade. She initially played the part of Mariah's twin sister Cassie Newman from 1997 until 2005. For the role, Grimes set a record as the youngest winner of the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress at just 10 years old. She also won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mariah in 2018. In 2022, Grimes spoke with Daytime Confidential about celebrating 25 years with the show. "It's a little surreal," she told Daytime. "It's definitely a period of time, of retrospection and looking back and absorbing all that is those 25 years. Just being grateful, appreciative and looking back at the good and everything in between."

In January 2022, Grimes shared a personal milestone when she announced she was engaged to her longtime partner, voice actor Brock Powell. She shared the wonderful news on Instagram, posting photos of the moment, including a close-up shot of her engagement ring. "'You and me, we're in a club now.' — Ellie from 'Up.' Engaged. 01.07.22 #onlyupfromhere," she captioned her post. Later, she opened up to People about the proposal. "I couldn't think of anything else to say! It was so deeply touching," she said. Since then, the actor has opened up about her sweet relationship with Powell.