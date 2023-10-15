Is The Young And The Restless' Camryn Grimes Married In Real Life?
Camryn Grimes has shared some exciting news regarding her love life. The actor has starred as Mariah Copeland in the hit soap opera "The Young and the Restless" for more than a decade. She initially played the part of Mariah's twin sister Cassie Newman from 1997 until 2005. For the role, Grimes set a record as the youngest winner of the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress at just 10 years old. She also won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mariah in 2018. In 2022, Grimes spoke with Daytime Confidential about celebrating 25 years with the show. "It's a little surreal," she told Daytime. "It's definitely a period of time, of retrospection and looking back and absorbing all that is those 25 years. Just being grateful, appreciative and looking back at the good and everything in between."
In January 2022, Grimes shared a personal milestone when she announced she was engaged to her longtime partner, voice actor Brock Powell. She shared the wonderful news on Instagram, posting photos of the moment, including a close-up shot of her engagement ring. "'You and me, we're in a club now.' — Ellie from 'Up.' Engaged. 01.07.22 #onlyupfromhere," she captioned her post. Later, she opened up to People about the proposal. "I couldn't think of anything else to say! It was so deeply touching," she said. Since then, the actor has opened up about her sweet relationship with Powell.
Camryn Grimes and Brock Powell started dating in 2020
Camryn Grimes went Instagram official with boyfriend Brock Powell shortly after she came out as bisexual to the public in May 2020. The actor shared sweet photos of the pair during their romantic getaway to Sedona, Arizona, alongside the caption: "Well, he made it on the grid. Oh boy this is gonna go straight to his head." Opening up about their relationship to Soap Opera Digest, Powell said they met through his mentor, Bill Farmer, who is famous for voicing the Disney character Goofy. "We got along so well," recalled Grimes. "I was doing a demo and Brock was directing it — to do voice-overs you have to do a demo where you kind of showcase all your voices — and we started talking and then lockdown hit." Powell felt their connection was instantaneous. "Over time we found out there were things that we had in common," he told the outlet. "I knew immediately that [she was] someone I felt I needed to have in my life in a romantic capacity."
The "Hotel Transylvania" voice actor said he originally planned to pop the question to Grimes using a stop-motion animated film on Christmas Eve of 2021 but had to push back the proposal a few weeks due to COVID-19. In a recent post, Grimes confirmed that she and Powell intended to marry in San Diego, California. "Brock and I got a venue!! We are thrilled and although we're going to wait a bit to reveal the venue... trust me when I say it is EVERYTHING and more. Extremely us!" she gushed on Instagram.
Camryn and Brock are expecting
On August 5, 2023, Camryn Grimes announced that she and her fiance, Brock Powell, were expecting their first child. The "Young and the Restless" alum shared the joyful news on Instagram alongside photos showcasing her pregnant belly. "I guess you can add mother to my resume," she captioned the pictures. She also confirmed that she was five months pregnant along. Following her big announcement, Grimes' "Y&R" family was quick to offer their congratulations, writing in the comments, "We are so excited for you!!!" Some of her "The Young and the Restless" castmates also reacted to the post, including Tracey Bregman (Lauren), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Bryton James (Devon), and Melissa Ordway (Abby).
Opening up about her pregnancy to Soap Opera Digest, Grimes said that the baby news came as a surprise as she and Powell weren't actively trying to get pregnant. "I was shocked," she said (via Soaps in Depth). "Two seconds after finding out I was pregnant, my brain was like, 'I can't keep this a secret!'" She recalled rushing to her future husband to show him the positive pregnancy test and Brock being over the moon about the news. "He quickly got up and was like, 'Oh my God!' It was a very happy surprise and we're thrilled," said Grimes. During the interview, the actor expressed excitement over their firstborn being present on their big day. "We get to have our kid at our wedding," she told the outlet. "I never cared which came first, so it'll be a beautiful, wonderful experience."