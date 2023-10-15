Suzanne Somers' Final Interview Published The Day Of Her Death Is A Heartbreaking Gut Punch

When Suzanne Somers sat down with People to talk about her upcoming birthday on October 16, she shared with the outlet that she was planning to celebrate the big day with her "nearest and dearest." That included Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, and three children – Leslie Hamel, Stephen Hamel, and Bruce Somers Jr. — with her six grandchildren. Bruce's wife, Caroline Somers, was also planning on being there, and Suzanne shared, "I heard Caroline is making her famous short rib tacos and I have asked for copious amounts of cake. I really love cake."

The timing of the interview was heartbreaking since Suzanne didn't make it to her birthday party, and died the day before. Alan, who joined Suzanne during her interview, discussed his wife's fight with a second breast cancer diagnosis, and said, "Suzanne and I just returned home from the Midwest where Suzanne had six weeks of intensive physical therapy. Even after our five decades together, I still marvel at Suzanne's amazing determination and commitment." The "Three's Company" star shared a photo with Alan in July on Instagram when she announced her new diagnosis, and captioned the pic: "This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I'm a fighter."

Instead of celebrating her birthday, Suzanne's family will now "celebrate her extraordinary life," according to R. Couri Hay's statement.