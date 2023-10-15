Suzanne Somers' Final Interview Published The Day Of Her Death Is A Heartbreaking Gut Punch
Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76. On the day of her passing, October 15, 2023, People published the actor and author's final interview, where she discussed her birthday plans and family. Unfortunately, Somers didn't make it to her 77th birthday on October 16, which makes her words even more heartbreaking.
The news of Somers' death was confirmed by her publicist, R. Couri Hay. In a statement given to People just hours after their interview with her was published, Hay shared, "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years." In her talk with People, Somers even touched on the subject of her second diagnosis with breast cancer, which she revealed in July 2023. At the time, Somers shared with Entertainment Tonight, "Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."
Suzanne Somers was looking forward to tacos and birthday cake
When Suzanne Somers sat down with People to talk about her upcoming birthday on October 16, she shared with the outlet that she was planning to celebrate the big day with her "nearest and dearest." That included Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, and three children – Leslie Hamel, Stephen Hamel, and Bruce Somers Jr. — with her six grandchildren. Bruce's wife, Caroline Somers, was also planning on being there, and Suzanne shared, "I heard Caroline is making her famous short rib tacos and I have asked for copious amounts of cake. I really love cake."
The timing of the interview was heartbreaking since Suzanne didn't make it to her birthday party, and died the day before. Alan, who joined Suzanne during her interview, discussed his wife's fight with a second breast cancer diagnosis, and said, "Suzanne and I just returned home from the Midwest where Suzanne had six weeks of intensive physical therapy. Even after our five decades together, I still marvel at Suzanne's amazing determination and commitment." The "Three's Company" star shared a photo with Alan in July on Instagram when she announced her new diagnosis, and captioned the pic: "This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I'm a fighter."
Instead of celebrating her birthday, Suzanne's family will now "celebrate her extraordinary life," according to R. Couri Hay's statement.