Joyce DeWitt's Life Was Much Different Before Her Three's Company Fame

"Come and knock on our door, we've been waiting for you" — when those lyrics came blaring through the television screen, you knew it was time for another classic episode of "Three's Company." John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, and Joyce DeWitt became household names in the entertainment industry for playing the iconic roles of Jack, Chrissy, and Janet on the '70s sitcom show. While their life after the series was filled with all the glamor and fame that Hollywood had to offer, DeWitt's life before that was much different.

DeWitt grew up with a simple life. Her parents had four children, and DeWitt was the second oldest. Although she was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, the actor grew up in Indiana. Over the next couple of years, DeWitt went from a little girl to a Hollywood superstar thanks to "Three's Company."

The television show catapulted her into fame, and she wasn't naïve about how it changed her life. She told The Star in 2009, "I really felt that 'Three's Company' was a gift. When it ended, I had money in the bank and had the luxury to pursue a life that meant something, to learn and discover." DeWitt's role in "Three's Company" put her on the map, but there's so much more to her story than just playing Janet. Here's how DeWitt's life was different before her famous breakthrough.