Is Marco Grazzini Married? A Look At The Virgin River Star's Love Life

Marco Grazzini, best known for his role as local cop Mike Valenzuela in the hit Netflix series "Virgin River," has found love off-screen. The actor has been in a relationship with fellow Hallmark star Alvina August since the two met on the dating app Tinder sometime around 2014. Recalling their modern love story on the Hallmark Channels' "Bubbly Sesh" podcast, August said it took three weeks of getting to know each other over the phone before she finally agreed to go on a date with Grazzini. Right off the bat, she knew there was something special about him. "We had an eight-hour first date playing table tennis. And then we had three more that same week, the next day and the next day. They just got longer and longer," she said. "Like, I just couldn't spend any time away from him. We had so much to talk about... It was so easy."

During the interview, the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star also credited Grazzini with helping her through the earliest parts of her acting journey and for being instrumental in her personal growth. "He has been a huge part of my transition [from music to acting] and me becoming an actor and me finding myself... and my sense of what I wanted to do," she said. Gushing about her beau, August said, "He's my best friend in every way. I'm so happy I have him in my life. He's such a good guy."

But have the two lovebirds tied the knot? Here's what we know about their adorable relationship.