Is Marco Grazzini Married? A Look At The Virgin River Star's Love Life
Marco Grazzini, best known for his role as local cop Mike Valenzuela in the hit Netflix series "Virgin River," has found love off-screen. The actor has been in a relationship with fellow Hallmark star Alvina August since the two met on the dating app Tinder sometime around 2014. Recalling their modern love story on the Hallmark Channels' "Bubbly Sesh" podcast, August said it took three weeks of getting to know each other over the phone before she finally agreed to go on a date with Grazzini. Right off the bat, she knew there was something special about him. "We had an eight-hour first date playing table tennis. And then we had three more that same week, the next day and the next day. They just got longer and longer," she said. "Like, I just couldn't spend any time away from him. We had so much to talk about... It was so easy."
During the interview, the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star also credited Grazzini with helping her through the earliest parts of her acting journey and for being instrumental in her personal growth. "He has been a huge part of my transition [from music to acting] and me becoming an actor and me finding myself... and my sense of what I wanted to do," she said. Gushing about her beau, August said, "He's my best friend in every way. I'm so happy I have him in my life. He's such a good guy."
But have the two lovebirds tied the knot? Here's what we know about their adorable relationship.
Marco Grazzini and Alvina August are engaged
Marco Grazzini and Alvina August have taken their relationship to the next level. In June 2019, after more than five years together, the couple revealed they got engaged during a romantic getaway to Ubud, Bali, in Indonesia. They shared the happy news with matching Instagram posts showing off August's engagement ring, with the short caption, "YES!" On the anniversary of their engagement, August took to social media to pen a loving message for her fiancé. "One year ago today, you liked it, you put a ring on it & made me your Bey-ancé, confirming everything I had already believed about you & where we were headed," she wrote in her post. "There is nowhere else I would rather be. God blessed me with my best friend, my lover, creator of the most exquisite food, chef Marco, my business and life partner all in one package. I love you."
The "Virgin River" star also commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute to his soon-to-be wife on Instagram, sharing photos of their sweet moments throughout the years. "Engaged for a year, together for 6, Life Partners since day 1!" he wrote. "Grateful for your boundless heart, fight and compassion. [Love] you forever bhebz." They then celebrated their sixth anniversary as a couple in February 2020. While Grazzini and August seemingly have yet to walk down the aisle, three years later, they marked another huge milestone in their relationship.
Marco Grazzini and Alvina August welcomed their first child together
On April 3, 2023, Alvina August took to social media to announce that she and Marco Grazzini were expecting their first child. "AUGUST 2023," she captioned her post, which showed a glimpse of her growing baby bump alongside ultrasound photos of their child. Following the baby news, the "Nancy Drew" actor paid tribute to Grazzini as he celebrated his first Father's Day in June, describing her fiancé as the most hands-on father and partner one could ever wish for. "[He's] the one responsible for all the delicious gub gubs & also the one to blame for all the times you were rattled out of sleep coz mummy was laughing so hard. In less than 10 weeks, you can tell him yourself what a great papà he already is #fathersday #firsttimedad," she wrote.
The Hallmark couple went on to welcome their child — a healthy baby girl — in September, just in time for Grazzini's 44th birthday. He announced their baby's arrival on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself carrying his newborn daughter. "best birthday ever," he wrote, adding the hashtag #girldad. In the comments, Grazzini clarified that he and his daughter do not, in fact, share the same birthday. "Just zombie new parent late posting," he explained. Among those who sent their best wishes to the new parents were Marvel star Simu Liu, who worked with Grazzini on the Netflix show "Kim's Convenience." "Look at that head of hair!!" he wrote. "Virgin River" stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Lauren Hammersley also shared in the joy. "Congratulations!!!!!" exclaimed Hammersley. "you're going to make a great father!!!! This warms my heart."