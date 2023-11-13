Donald Trump's Older Sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, Dead At 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died at 86 years old, per ABC. Sources revealed that emergency responders were called to her Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City in response to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of November 13. Details surrounding her death are scarce, but there was no foul play or signs of trauma tied to her passing. Officials have reached out to Trump for comments, but the former president has yet to say anything about his sisters death.

Like her brother, Barry had been a part of the political world for years. According to CNN, she was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan in 1983 to serve on the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. When Bill Clinton came into office, he nominated Barry to the 3rd Court of Appeals in 1999. She served on the court up until 2019, when she officially retired. Her retirement became a bit controversial after a report from the New York Times alleged that Trump and his siblings committed tax fraud to increase their inheritances. Although the investigation came to light, it was immediately closed when Barry retired and she was able to reap the benefits of an annual retirement salary and avoid any investigation regarding her and her siblings, per CNN. After retiring, Barry laid relatively low up until her recent death.