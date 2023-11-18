What We Know About Hallmark Star Erica Durance's Two Divorces
Erica Durance hasn't had the best of luck in her search for a happily ever after. In April, the "Smallville" actor announced the end of her 18-year marriage to husband David Palffy in a statement to TMZ. "David and Erica have decided to amicably separate," a rep for Durance said. The two tied the knot in 2005 after meeting on the set of "Stargate SG-1," where Durance had a small guest role as Krista James. Over the course of their marriage, she and Palffy welcomed two kids together, sons Lochlan William and Liam Jeffrey. Durance also became a stepmother to Pallfy's son, Laszlo "David" Pallfy, from a previous relationship. In their joint statement, Durance and Palffy refrained from speaking too much about their split and instead asked for their family's privacy. "Thank you in advance for your understanding as we navigate the next chapter in our lives," the couple said.
The news of their split comes just days after Durance was spotted sans her wedding ring at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, which she attended with her sister, Jenny Judge. The Hallmark star's romantic history also includes an early marriage to her boyfriend Wesley Parker in 1996 when she was just around 18 years old. Sadly, that marriage also didn't last, as she and Parker parted ways just three years later. And while she has rarely discussed her first divorce in public, Durance has hinted at her separation from Palffy in an interview just weeks before their surprise announcement.
Erica Durance admitted going through a big life change
Erica Durance first hinted at cracks in her marriage with David Paffley in an interview with Monster and Critics during the promotion of her film "Unexpected Grace" early in March 2023. While explaining to the outlet what prompted her to accept the role, Durance — who plays a college professor going through a painful divorce while mourning the death of her teenage daughter — expressed a personal connection to her character, Noelle. "I think things come to you in your life when you're going through your own stuff. I'm going through quite a big change in my own life, and I'm managing my own level of grief," she said.
The actor expressed her appreciation that the film depicted a married couple going through a difficult but amicable divorce. Durance said it was important to her that she represents relationships that are able to grow and evolve. "That it doesn't have to say, hey, because we've transitioned and our relationship is different, we're going to hate each other," she said. "It does not have to go to hatred and all the toxic stuff. Everybody has their moment, for sure, but we can come together."
At the time of her divorce, the "Saving Hope" star also happened to be grieving the painful loss of a close family member: her grandmother, Nina Borroz, who passed away at age 101. She shared the sad news in a touching Instagram tribute just days after announcing her split from her husband, according to Heavy.
Erica Durance remains close to her stepson
In May 2023, mere weeks after announcing her divorce, Erica Durance took to social media to pen a loving tribute to her stepson, Laszlo "David" Pallfy, in which she expressed her gratitude for having him in her life. Alongside photos of the two, Durance thanked her stepson for opening up his heart and accepting her as his "Momma Posey." "All of my life I wanted to be a mother. In my 20s I was so blessed to have David come into my life. I fell in love with him the minute I saw his angel face at the age of 1," she recalled. Durance said that she is proud of the man he has become, and treasures every moment they get to share.
She also reflected on being a mother to her youngest kids. "In my 30s Lochlan and Liam came from the heavens and chose me as their momma. I am so lucky to have been given not one, but two chances to be a mom!!" she gushed. "These are my boys, my loves, my heart. Thank you for choosing me! I work everyday to be worthy of the role. I love you to the moon and back forever and always."
As far as how things have been since her divorce, it appears that Erica Durance is doing just fine. The actor recently starred in the holiday movie "Ms. Christmas Comes to Town" on the Hallmark Channel alongside fellow network stars Brennan Elliott and Barbara Niven.