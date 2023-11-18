What We Know About Hallmark Star Erica Durance's Two Divorces

Erica Durance first hinted at cracks in her marriage with David Paffley in an interview with Monster and Critics during the promotion of her film "Unexpected Grace" early in March 2023. While explaining to the outlet what prompted her to accept the role, Durance — who plays a college professor going through a painful divorce while mourning the death of her teenage daughter — expressed a personal connection to her character, Noelle. "I think things come to you in your life when you're going through your own stuff. I'm going through quite a big change in my own life, and I'm managing my own level of grief," she said.

The actor expressed her appreciation that the film depicted a married couple going through a difficult but amicable divorce. Durance said it was important to her that she represents relationships that are able to grow and evolve. "That it doesn't have to say, hey, because we've transitioned and our relationship is different, we're going to hate each other," she said. "It does not have to go to hatred and all the toxic stuff. Everybody has their moment, for sure, but we can come together."

At the time of her divorce, the "Saving Hope" star also happened to be grieving the painful loss of a close family member: her grandmother, Nina Borroz, who passed away at age 101. She shared the sad news in a touching Instagram tribute just days after announcing her split from her husband, according to Heavy.