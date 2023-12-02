Celebs Who Can't Stand Ryan Reynolds

It's fair to say that Wesley Snipes didn't exactly make "Blade: Trinity" a joyous place to work. According to Patton Oswalt, the action star would only communicate through the method of post-it notes, refused to film anything other than close-ups, and even once attempted to strangle director David S. Goyer. And Ryan Reynolds also appeared to incur the wrath of the hot-headed star, too.

In a 2004 interview with IGN, Reynolds revealed that several of the film's ad-libs were inspired by his real-life encounters with the leading man: "There's a moment in the movie where I look up at Jessica [Biel] and I swear to God, I didn't even know the cameras were rolling anymore and I say, 'He hates me, doesn't he?' And she's like, 'Yeah.' I'm just saying this about my relationship as Ryan Reynolds to this guy, and it works."

Reynolds, who also tried to get the leading man to break character without much luck, also recalled the moment when Snipes was at his most menacing: "There's another one where I do a dime store psychoanalysis of him where I say, 'You ever thought about sitting down and talking with someone, getting in touch with your inner child, and also you might want to try blinking once in a while.' He just looks at me like he's gonna turn me into a** pulp."