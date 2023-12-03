Jaafar Jackson Has Grown Up To Look Just Like His Famous Uncle Michael

News broke in January that a biopic about the life of Michael Jackson was in the works, and his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, Jermaine Jackson's son, was cast in the lead role. The film, titled "Michael," is directed by Antoine Fuqua — known for 2001's "Training Day" and "The Equalizer" franchise — and was given the blessing of Michael's estate. Members of the "Billie Jean" artist's family also offered their blessing to the casting choice. "Jaafar embodies my son. It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers," Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson, told Variety when the film was announced. Producers went on an international casting call to secure the best facsimile for the lead in "Michael," and in the end, decided that his nephew had the closest look and flair of the deceased singer. "I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," said the film's producer, Graham King.

Fuqua, a seasoned film director who first started in the business making music videos, was thrilled about the opportunity to tackle Michael's story. "For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson," he told The Hollywood Reporter in January.

Once the film was announced, Fuqua took to Instagram to share a snap of Jaafar performing as his uncle. The photo and casting announcement drummed up serious interest from fans of the "Thriller" artist. Months later, footage dropped online that showed how closely Jaafar embodied his uncle.