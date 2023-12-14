Major Celebrity Prison Sentences In 2023
This article contains mention of rape and sexual assault.
Celebrities bask in the glow of fame and fortune, strutting on the high wire of glory. But let's face it, sometimes they slip into a sticky mess of their own making and come face to face with the law. While some manage to avoid jail time, others find themselves facing lengthy prison terms.
We see it every year — celebrities who have done terrible things to wind up behind bars. In 2018, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a Temple University employee. Todd and Julie Chrisley received sentences of 12 and seven years, respectively, for their involvement in a fraud case. It doesn't matter who you are; if you break the law, you might find yourself behind bars — and 2023 was no different.
This year brings a new wave of celebrity sentencings. You may be familiar with some, while others might be new to you; regardless, here's a rundown of celebrities who faced arrest and major prison sentences in 2023.
Danny Masterson
Former "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September 2023. After years of court hearings and even a mistrial, the actor was convicted on two of three counts of raping two women back in the early 2000s. Although he denied the allegations, the jury and the public were not convinced. One of the women spoke on the stand directly to Masterson, sharing, "When you raped me, you stole from me ... You are pathetic, disturbed, and extremely violent, and the world is safer with you in prison."
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez's prison sentence appeared inevitable. In 2020, rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot by Lanez after an argument between the two, as reported by Time. Megan alleged that after the rapper shot her, he sinisterly told her to dance as she limped away from the vehicle. In August 2023, Lanez was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan. In court, he said, "If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them. The victim was my friend. The victim is someone I still care for to this day."
Jen Shah
Jen Shah was arrested in March 2021 for her involvement in a fraudulent telemarketing scheme. Initially, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star pleaded not guilty but ultimately changed her plea to guilty in November 2021. In January 2023, Shah was officially sentenced to six and a half years in prison and "agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay $9.5 million in restitution," according to USA Today. Since being placed behind bars, Shah's sentence has been reduced by a year. She is expected to be released by June 2028.
Harvey Weinstein
It might be surprising to see Harvey Weinstein among the celebrities sentenced to prison in 2023, given that he was already sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes in December 2022.However, in February 2023, the once-famous director was slapped with an additional 16 years after being convicted in an additional case. Weinstein denied the allegations, saying, "It is incredible to be convicted for a crime I wasn't even present for. I am innocent. I never raped or assaulted anyone." Despite his plea, he now is concurrently serving both sentences.
Tammy Sunny Sytch
Tammy "Sunny" Sytch's life changed drastically in just one night. In March 2022, the former WWE wrestler was arrested for a fatal collision, per AP News. Sytch was said to be driving under the influence, and it was revealed that her blood level was four times the legal limit when she crashed and killed 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter. Sytch had several run-ins with the law before her sentencing for driving under the influence. Unfortunately, she didn't seem to learn her lesson, and the fatal accident resulted in her being sentenced to 17 years in prison in November 2023.
R. Kelly
As with Harvey Weinstein, you might be surprised to find R. Kelly on this list. Last year, the disgraced rapper was slapped with a 30-year prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of racketeering and Mann Act violations. But in 2023, Kelly was dealt an additional sentencing after he was found guilty of child pornography related charges and the enticement of minors for sex. As reported by CBS News, a judge imposed a 20-year sentence, which will be served simultaneously with his previous sentence. However, the judge ordered that Kelly serve one more year on top of the 30, making the total 31 years in prison.
Fetty Wap
In May 2023, rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years for being involved in a drug trafficking scheme, per NBC News. Wap was arrested back in October 2021 and pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges. In addition to his six-year sentence, Wap should expect five years of post-release supervision. In court, the rapper apologized for his involvement. He shared, "I hurt my community, people who look up to me, my family, and myself. I am truly sorry for any pain I caused."