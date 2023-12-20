Dark Secrets The Cast Of American Horror Story Tried To Hide

"American Horror Story" mainstay Sarah Paulson is well known for playing some of the most iconic characters in the series. But as her star continued to rise, Paulson was cautioned to keep a big part of herself secret from the public eye. The actor has been in a relationship with fellow actor Holland Taylor since 2015, and the couple's significant age difference has raised many eyebrows in Hollywood. "My life choices are, um, unconventional," Paulson shared with Net-a-Porter's "The Edit" (per InStyle). "I'm with a much older person, and people find that totally fascinating and odd, and to me, it's the least interesting thing about me." The actor was even cautioned against making her relationship well-known. "Some said: 'I think you have to be careful, I'm afraid it's going to affect your career negatively,'" she continued to "The Edit." "I was like, what? It never occurred to me at all."

That early pressure even made Paulson question whether or not she should address her personal life to the public, particularly when she accepted an Emmy Award for her role in "The People vs. OJ Simpson" in 2016. "The fact I'm having this thought is wrong," Paulson recalled to "The Edit." "But I had a moment of societal concern; wondering if, maybe, people who didn't know that about me would be like, wait, what? But then, you know, I did it anyway." Despite the early hesitancy, the couple have continued to profess their love for one another on social media, red carpets, and beyond.