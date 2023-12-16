Mayim Bialik's Ousting From Jeopardy Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

"Big Bang Theory" star and "Jeopardy" host Mayim Bialik seems to be a fan favorite in every project she does — and this rang true when she started co-hosting the beloved quiz show with Ken Jennings in May 2021. So when Bialik took to Instagram on December 15 with her announcement that she would no longer host the show, it took a lot of folks by surprise.

Regarding her departure, Bialik wrote in part: "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family." She added, "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

Bialik's post implies that she was let go by production, though we do not know the circumstances or whether that is true. However, she did make headlines back in May 2023 when she stood in solidarity with the writer's union strike and declined hosting duties for the final episodes of the season. Because of this, Jennings hosted the last few episodes of this season. Although she's been absent from the last several "Jeopardy" episodes, fans were quick to support Bialik after this big announcement.