Adam Lambert's Worst Hair Transformations Over The Years

When it comes to his look, the truth about Adam Lambert is that he plans everything from the top of his head down to his shoes. The "American Idol" alum is always meticulously groomed, and we've yet to see him with just-rolled-out-of-bed hair. Unfortunately, his elaborate hairstyles don't always pan out. When fans first saw Lambert in the singing competition in 2009, he had a jet-black spiky 'do that looked a lot like Kate Gosselin during the early years of "Jon & Kate Plus 8." During his time on "Idol," Adam Lambert dramatically transformed his hair into different styles, such as a pompadour and the "Justin Bieber," giving him a brand new look for each of his songs. But, again, some hair changes worked better than others.

The singer has experimented with everything from dying his hair blue to rocking a fresh undercut. And, while Adam Lambert debuted a stunning new look in 2023 with his make-under, there were plenty of other hair transformations that would have had Randy Jackson saying, "It's a no from me, dawg."