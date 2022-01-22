Arnold Schwarzenegger May Have Been Responsible For A Four-Car Pile Up. Here's What We Know

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car accident on Friday, January 21 in Los Angeles. The accident involved a red Toyota Prius, Schwarzenegger's GMC Yukon SUV, and a Porsche Taycan. There was reportedly another car involved in the pile-up, though no information has been released on the vehicle, per CNN. While Schwarzenegger walked away unharmed, the woman in the Prius is said to have been sent to the hospital with a head injury, per TMZ.

The car accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on West Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said, per CNN — the collision occurred when Schwarzenegger's car was at the intersection. Schwarzenegger continued through a red, left turn signal while the red Prius was making a U-turn. His SUV rolled on top of the Prius, hitting two other cars in the process, per the BBC.

While the woman driving the Prius was taken to the hospital, her injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening. Schwarzenegger – unharmed — stayed at the scene following the crash. As police continue to look into what caused the collision, could Schwarzenegger be found responsible?