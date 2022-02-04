90 Day Fiance's Geoffrey Paschel Faces Tough Prison Sentence
Former "90 Day Fiance" star Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to a hefty prison sentence on February 3. He rose to reality TV fame on the TLC show "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" when he flew out to Russia to meet his girlfriend, Varya. The two were introduced on an international dating site and met for the first time in person while filming the show. But before Geoffrey's episodes of "Before the 90 Days" aired, thousands of fans petitioned to have TLC remove him from the show due to his criminal history, which turned out to be quite extensive.
According to Starcasm, Geoffrey has a long history of run-ins with the law, at one point serving over 13 months in federal prison. Additionally, the petition alleged Geoffrey had "been accused of kidnapping, abuse, rape, child endangerment, dealing drugs, felony larceny, theft, and battery. He is barred from ever entering Canada."
After the petition gained traction, Geoffrey responded on his Instagram. "I have been repeatedly asked why I would EVER want to be on a show (the best show FYI) where my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart—especially with my checkered past," he wrote. "Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice." Now, prison is in Geoffrey's future.
Geoffrey Paschel faces 18 years in prison without parole
On February 3, controversial "90 Day Fiance" star Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being charged with and found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls, according to a statement from the Knox County, Tennessee District Attorney General's office. He will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.
This sentencing comes after a 2019 incident that involved Geoffrey's live-in girlfriend at the time, per Starcasm. On June 9, 2019, police officers had responded to a disturbance call to Geoffrey's home where a victim said she had been assaulted by Geoffrey. "Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim's cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence," the statement read.
The victim had a bruise on her forehead as well as abrasions on her back, arms, and inner lip and was diagnosed with a concussion. The statement also said that Geoffrey claimed the victim's injuries were self-inflicted. The jury, however, did not believe this claim, and he was found guilty. DA Charme Allen said in the statement, "With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.