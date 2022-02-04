90 Day Fiance's Geoffrey Paschel Faces Tough Prison Sentence

Former "90 Day Fiance" star Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to a hefty prison sentence on February 3. He rose to reality TV fame on the TLC show "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" when he flew out to Russia to meet his girlfriend, Varya. The two were introduced on an international dating site and met for the first time in person while filming the show. But before Geoffrey's episodes of "Before the 90 Days" aired, thousands of fans petitioned to have TLC remove him from the show due to his criminal history, which turned out to be quite extensive.

According to Starcasm, Geoffrey has a long history of run-ins with the law, at one point serving over 13 months in federal prison. Additionally, the petition alleged Geoffrey had "been accused of kidnapping, abuse, rape, child endangerment, dealing drugs, felony larceny, theft, and battery. He is barred from ever entering Canada."

After the petition gained traction, Geoffrey responded on his Instagram. "I have been repeatedly asked why I would EVER want to be on a show (the best show FYI) where my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart—especially with my checkered past," he wrote. "Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice." Now, prison is in Geoffrey's future.