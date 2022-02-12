Sterling K. Brown's Love Story With His Wife Is Like A Plot Out Of This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown is best known for his role as Randall Pearson in the hit NBC drama series "This Is Us." The award-winning show centers around the Pearson family, consisting of parents Rebecca and Jack and their three children, Randall, Kevin, and Kate. The storyline intertwines the past and present as the children grow and start families of their own, all while experiencing the emotional highs and lows of life. Throughout the show's six seasons, fans have fallen in love with the characters and their heart-warming (and heartbreaking) stories. On February 11, executive producer Dan Fogelman and various cast members met up for NBC's Scripted Press Day panel, where it was announced that the show's final episode would air on May 24, according to People. Fogelman revealed that fans can expect to see more of the Pearson family's future in the final episodes, while Brown expressed how much he would miss his co-stars.
On January 3, Brown spoke with E! News' Daily Pop about how the ending of the series will play out for Randall. Fortunately, it seems his character will get a happy ending, although it will be "more about his state of mind than it is any sort of external achievement." The St. Louis native also admitted that he sees himself reflected in Randall in that they both struggle with feelings of inadequacy and perfectionism. Both men also happen to share an adorable story about how they met and fell in love with their wives.
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe fell in love in college
In an interview with Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on February 10, Sterling K. Brown spilled all the juicy and adorable details about how he knew his wife of almost 16 years, Ryan Michelle Bathe, was the one. He began by revealing that they met during their freshman year of college. After getting to know one another a bit more, the duo discovered that they were born at the same hospital in St. Louis. They dated on and off, eventually parting ways for about three-and-a-half years. The "This Is Us" actor told Barrymore that he then had a realization that Bathe wasn't "crazy," as he had initially thought, but was, in fact, "awesome." That was when he sought her out again to tell her that she was the love of his life. Thankfully, the feelings were mutual and the two have been together ever since.
Brown and Bathe's love story rivals that of the actor's onscreen character, Randall Pearson, and his on-screen wife, Beth Pearson. The two also met at college, according to Oprah Daily. Although their first date did not go as planned, Randall was certain from the beginning that Beth was the one. It took several years of Randall trying to convince Beth to marry him before they ended up tying the knot. It seems that both Brown and Randall had to wait until the timing was right to be with the woman they loved.