Sterling K. Brown's Love Story With His Wife Is Like A Plot Out Of This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown is best known for his role as Randall Pearson in the hit NBC drama series "This Is Us." The award-winning show centers around the Pearson family, consisting of parents Rebecca and Jack and their three children, Randall, Kevin, and Kate. The storyline intertwines the past and present as the children grow and start families of their own, all while experiencing the emotional highs and lows of life. Throughout the show's six seasons, fans have fallen in love with the characters and their heart-warming (and heartbreaking) stories. On February 11, executive producer Dan Fogelman and various cast members met up for NBC's Scripted Press Day panel, where it was announced that the show's final episode would air on May 24, according to People. Fogelman revealed that fans can expect to see more of the Pearson family's future in the final episodes, while Brown expressed how much he would miss his co-stars.

On January 3, Brown spoke with E! News' Daily Pop about how the ending of the series will play out for Randall. Fortunately, it seems his character will get a happy ending, although it will be "more about his state of mind than it is any sort of external achievement." The St. Louis native also admitted that he sees himself reflected in Randall in that they both struggle with feelings of inadequacy and perfectionism. Both men also happen to share an adorable story about how they met and fell in love with their wives.