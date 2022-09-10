The Celebrity Death Joe Rogan Still Can't Get Over

Long before Joe Rogan became a media mogul through podcasting, he was a cast member on the sitcom "NewsRadio" in the 1990s. While on the show, Rogan became friends with the show's star, Phil Hartman, who was tragically killed by his wife in 1998 in a murder-suicide. Years later, the UFC commentator spoke about how Hartman's death impacted him. "It was awful. It was like something you never thought would happen to someone you know," Rogan said on "The Nerdist" podcast in 2014. The comedian added that Hartman's death served as a warning on how dangerous abusive relationships were.

Several years later, Rogan spoke about the "Saturday Night Live" alum's murder on his own podcast and how surreal the experience felt. "That was one of the weirdest moments of my life," the podcaster said on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in 2019 while discussing Hartman. "Getting phone calls that he was dead. The phone just kept ringing," he added. "It just, it didn't seem real. Who would kill that guy? He was the nicest guy," Rogan said. He also reminisced about partying with Hartman while working together and how they once went to a strip club.

Following the untimely death of Bob Saget in January, Rogan took to Instagram to pay homage to the fellow comedian. "I'm going to miss him very much. RIP," he wrote. Besides these deaths, there was another celebrity passing that especially rocked Rogan.