The Tragic Death Of Rapper PnB Rock

Rapper Rakim Hasheem Allen, more popularly known by his stage name PnB Rock, died in a shooting in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 30 on September 12. Per TMZ, PnB Rock was fatally shot during an apparent robbery at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles where he was eating with his partner, Instagram model Steph Sibounheuang. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead there. Meanwhile, the suspect of the shooting, who reportedly had targeted Rock in the robbery, is still at large at the time of this writing.

Per KTLA 5, it was around 1:23 on Monday afternoon when the Los Angeles Police Department received a call regarding the fatal shooting at Roscoe's. They reportedly found only one person shot at the restaurant. Per TMZ, prior to the shooting, Rock's girlfriend Sibounheuang took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the couple's meal while dining at Roscoe's, though her post has since been deleted. Meanwhile, a graphic video allegedly showing the gruesome killing of Rock has surfaced on Twitter shortly after his death, according to Billboard.

Hours before he was shot, Rock posted on Instagram Stories a video of him promoting the latest music of his fellow rapper, TRAETWOTHREE. "Spam @traetwothree. Tell Em we needs drop this before the summer really over lol," he wrote.