The Tragic Death Of Rapper PnB Rock
Rapper Rakim Hasheem Allen, more popularly known by his stage name PnB Rock, died in a shooting in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 30 on September 12. Per TMZ, PnB Rock was fatally shot during an apparent robbery at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles where he was eating with his partner, Instagram model Steph Sibounheuang. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead there. Meanwhile, the suspect of the shooting, who reportedly had targeted Rock in the robbery, is still at large at the time of this writing.
Per KTLA 5, it was around 1:23 on Monday afternoon when the Los Angeles Police Department received a call regarding the fatal shooting at Roscoe's. They reportedly found only one person shot at the restaurant. Per TMZ, prior to the shooting, Rock's girlfriend Sibounheuang took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the couple's meal while dining at Roscoe's, though her post has since been deleted. Meanwhile, a graphic video allegedly showing the gruesome killing of Rock has surfaced on Twitter shortly after his death, according to Billboard.
Hours before he was shot, Rock posted on Instagram Stories a video of him promoting the latest music of his fellow rapper, TRAETWOTHREE. "Spam @traetwothree. Tell Em we needs drop this before the summer really over lol," he wrote.
Music industry and fans mourn PnB's death
Born in Philadelphia in December 1991, according to The Hollywood Reporter, PnB Rock is best known for his hits "Selfish" and "Fleek" and for releasing "TrapStar Turnt PopStar," his 2019 debut studio album. He was named one of XXL Mag's "2017 Freshman Class" alongside the likes of Playboi Carti and the late XXXTentacion, and has collaborated with a number of other artists throughout his rap career, including Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, 2 Chainz, and Wiz Khalifa. He most recently released his new EP "SoundCloud Daze" in January, per Genius, and a new single, "Luv Me Again," which he dropped just on September 2.
Following reports of his death, fellow rappers and fans of Rock took to Twitter to express their shock and grief. "Pray for pnb rock....the man got family and kids smh God be with the man!!" tweeted Offset. "Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad," wrote singer RUSS. Meanwhile, Taz Taylor of Internet Money revealed he and Rock "linked up" just a few weeks back. "S*** crazy Man U never kno when somebody gonna go," he said. "PNB always one of the nicest and most genuine people to be around. RIP bro fr." Per Pop Sugar, Rock is survived by his two daughters: Xuri and Milan.