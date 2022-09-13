Tori Spelling Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

"90210" star Tori Spelling has been in the news a lot lately, though you won't catch her on TV much anymore — you'll see her private life splashed across the tabloids. For more than a year, Spelling has been bombarded with rumors that her marriage to Dean McDermott is on the rocks. In March 2021, Spelling let slip that she and McDermott no longer slept in the same bed, per Page Six. "Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed." Spelling explained on an episode of "Jeff Lewis Live." The actor added that things changed when McDermott had to be on set for six months, taking him away from home. "So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes," she said.

More recently, Spelling has seemed to hint that her issues with McDermott may be far more serious than just sleeping in separate beds. In a September interview with People, the actor referred to her relationship with McDermott as that of "co-parents" and not much else. "Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies. I'm kind of the feelings mom and he's more procedural," she said. Though Spelling didn't mention anything about a divorce, the word choice — most commonly used to non-romantically linked parents — seemed odd.

Whatever is happening with Spelling and McDermott remains up for debate, but Spelling is back in the news again. This time as she navigates the loss of a dear friend and mentor.