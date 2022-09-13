New Details About Ben Affleck's Wedding Vows To Jennifer Lopez Emerge

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship has played out like the plot of a Hollywood film. The pair first became romantically involved over a decade ago, but called off their engagement in 2004 after nearly two years together. And while their first go at love was unsuccessful, the pair reunited in April 2021 following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez.

The "Gigli" actors wasted no time solidifying their relationship this time; they tied the knot in a small Las Vegas chapel in July 2022. Lopez shared the news on her website, OnTheJLo.com, and explained that the duo wanted nothing more than to be together for the intimate moment. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

A month later, Bennifer walked down the aisle again at a larger ceremony held at Affleck's Georgia estate. According to USA Today, guests wore all-white to the event, which also included a surprise performance from Lopez herself.