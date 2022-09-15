Simon Cowell's Son Eric Looks Just Like Him On The Red Carpet

Some fans may call Simon Cowell an acquired taste. After all, Cowell's harsh criticism toward aspiring musical acts and entertainers has made him one of the most memorable judges in the history of reality television. So, it may be surprising that Cowell seems to have a soft side when it comes to his personal life.

In 2021, Cowell went on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (via Entertainment Tonight) to talk about his son, Eric, who was born in 2014. He said, "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt, Kelly, I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it ... until I saw the scan of him for the first time." He elaborated on the joys of fatherhood, saying, "From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

Eric seems to take after his father in many ways. And a recent public appearance shows just how much he resembles his dad.