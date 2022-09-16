The Strange Rumored Protocol For Parents At Kanye West's Donda Academy
Kanye "Ye" West wears many different hats. Although his official job title may be "rapper," he's expanded his brand to include producing and fashion designing. His Yeezy clothing brand has popularized many unique streetwear styles, and his fame only grew through his tumultuous relationship with fellow mogul Kim Kardashian. As if the custody battles and controversies didn't keep him busy enough, Ye has now taken on a new venture: Opening a school.
According to the California Department of Education, Donda Academy opened in November 2021. It's pitched as a private, tuition-based school which uses a "project-based learning model" and also encourages its students to "grow in their faith."
Although the school is fairly new, it recently popped into headlines after Ye voiced his frustrations about his children's schooling. In a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, Ye uploaded texts that appeared to be with Kardashian, the mother of his four children. "You don't [get a] say of where the kids go to school. Why you get say cause you half white?" he asked, via Us Weekly. Presumably, Ye would prefer the children to be brought up in his academy, but recent linked information about Donda has some raising questions.
Parents of Donda Academy students allege that they signed NDAs
On top of the $15,000 of annual tuition, parents of Donda Academy students have reported that they must sign NDAs. Rolling Stone, who reported the parents' claims, notes that details about what's in the agreement have not been revealed. A representative for the school, meanwhile, disputed allegations of an NDA — asserting instead that parents must sign an "informal agreement."
Malik Yusef, a collaborator of Kanye "Ye" West, also gave some insight into why there may be secrecy. "People choose to bring their kids to Donda Academy for a sense of privacy," he said. He also emphasized that maintaining an environment of learning and keeping God as a focus is the school's priority. "I don't think Kanye needs to tell the world what he's doing so that he can be put under more scrutiny."
Despite this, some couldn't help but interpret the secrecy as ominous. "Donda Academy? Private Cristian school? NDAs? I hope this isn't something I'll be watching on Netflix in a few years..." wrote one Twitter user. The website of the academy has stark black and white imagery with a flying dove on the homepage. Still, some are keeping an open mind, tweeting, "tbh donda academy sounds like a pretty good school."