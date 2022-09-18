Prince William's Face At The Queen's Vigil Says It All

Following the death of Britain's longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, King Charles III and his heir apparent Prince William, along with other members of the royal family, have put up a united front to honor the late queen. As reported by Elle, Prince William joined his family on September 13 to welcome the queen's coffin to Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral on September 19.

The Duke of Cambridge, who now doubles as the Prince of Wales, has also viewed floral tributes left for his grandmother outside of the Sandringham, had a quick chat with members of the public on queue to see the queen lying in state, and has continued to exhibit strength amid what is no doubt a difficult time for him. For this, he has continued to receive praise from the public. "It's heartening to see Prince William gather strength and good cheer from the people," a Twitter user wrote. "He's really showing an absolutely charming side in his openness with well wishers." Another royal fan tweeted, "What courage and strength of character Prince William has shown since his grandmother's death. It must have been so hard for him looking at the flowers bringing back so many sad memories of Princess Diana's passing."

But amid this strength and his sense of duty to those whom he will one day serve, we must be reminded that Prince William, alongside his family, are in mourning just like the rest of the world.