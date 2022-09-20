Paris Hilton Seeks Help From Fans For Heartbreaking Reason

Paris Hilton is known for her over-the-top branding and taste for luxury. She's served as the blueprint for other socialites-turned-moguls, such as Kim Kardashian, and has gone from being an heiress to being the face of her own empire. As People recaps, the star is the great-granddaughter of the hotelier Conrad Hilton, but has since used her fame and money to launch successful brands of her own.

Her fancy lifestyle has even extended as far as her pets. Hilton's many small dogs have an Instagram following of over 80,000 people. They also have a dedicated TikTok account, which sees Hilton's "fur kids" following all of the latest trends. On Twitter, Hilton gave fans a glimpse into the "two-story doggy mansion" that houses her pets. Alongside pictures, she shared that the home comes equipped with "air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier."

While life as a Hilton dog seems incredibly relaxing, the star recently shared heartbreaking news about one of her beloved pets, and begged her fans for help.