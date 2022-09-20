Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles' Red Carpet Interaction Is Sure To Spark Buzz

Don't worry, darling, the "Don't Worry Darling" press tour saga has not yet ended. The drama (much of it arguably petty) continues to delight and entertain, this time on the red carpet at the film's New York City premiere. We were missing two of our main characters (of the press tour, we mean), Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, who decided to skip the New York premiere according to the Daily Mail, but that's not even the part that has us on the edge of our seats. We knew that Pugh was unlikely to pull out another Venice Film Festival performance, what with the Aperol spritz and the Versace set, as it had already been reported that she planned on missing this leg of the press tour.

Pugh isn't the only one rumored to have fallen out with director Olivia Wilde during the filming of this movie. The gossip that Harry Styles and Wilde are also on the outs — which started after their awkward behavior toward each other in Venice — just got a little more evidence.