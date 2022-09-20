Why Kanye West Is Comparing Himself To Taylor Swift In His New Legal Battle

A recent report from Billboard suggested that rapper Kanye "Ye" West, was secretly trying to sell his entire music catalog — but Ye suggests that's not the case. On September 19, the outlet published a shocking story, claiming that the "Donda" rapper was seeking up to three times the valued amount for his entire publishing catalog — worth an estimated $175 million. Per Billboard, Ye's earns nearly $13.25 million annually in publishing royalties, but that number could waver in the future due to Ye's recent use of additional songwriters and contributors.

Additionally, the outlet notes a number of potential challenges that could come with purchasing the rapper's music catalog. Citing the immaturity of Ye's catalog, songwriter dividends, and Ye's seemingly unpredictable behavior.

Ye isn't the first artist to seek mass amounts for their music works. David Bowie reportedly sold his catalog for $250 million, according to NPR. While Bruce Springsteen took home nearly $500 million after listing his entire back catalog. However, Ye has spoken out following the recent reports, and is now likening his publishing ordeal to that of Taylor Swift.