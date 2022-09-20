Why Kanye West Is Comparing Himself To Taylor Swift In His New Legal Battle
A recent report from Billboard suggested that rapper Kanye "Ye" West, was secretly trying to sell his entire music catalog — but Ye suggests that's not the case. On September 19, the outlet published a shocking story, claiming that the "Donda" rapper was seeking up to three times the valued amount for his entire publishing catalog — worth an estimated $175 million. Per Billboard, Ye's earns nearly $13.25 million annually in publishing royalties, but that number could waver in the future due to Ye's recent use of additional songwriters and contributors.
Additionally, the outlet notes a number of potential challenges that could come with purchasing the rapper's music catalog. Citing the immaturity of Ye's catalog, songwriter dividends, and Ye's seemingly unpredictable behavior.
Ye isn't the first artist to seek mass amounts for their music works. David Bowie reportedly sold his catalog for $250 million, according to NPR. While Bruce Springsteen took home nearly $500 million after listing his entire back catalog. However, Ye has spoken out following the recent reports, and is now likening his publishing ordeal to that of Taylor Swift.
Kanye West says he is just like Taylor Swift
Kanye West is adamantly denying a recent report that he is shopping his music catalog to potential buyers, but his choice of words is causing a stir online. "Just like Taylor Swift. My publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge," Ye wrote on his Instagram story, via Hollywood Life. Adding, "Not for sale." And while Ye did not disclose who was attempting to sell his music catalog, fans immediately began dragging the rapper after he compared himself to Taylor Swift.
"i feel sorry for kanye but after everything he's done to taylor swift in the past, he really needs to keep her name out of his mouth," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "I need Kanye to not act like he can relate to taylor." Fans of Swift, are of course, are hinting at the infamous moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when Ye interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for the Best Female Video award. Ye and Swift have attempted to end their feud several times since then, but as of this writing, the pair hasn't fully made amends.