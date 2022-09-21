Drew Barrymore's TMI Joke About Her Love Life Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows
Drew Barrymore is one of the rare child star success stories when it comes to making it in Hollywood as an adult. She managed to turn her situation around, and by all measures, Barrymore has made a good life for herself — just not a very good sex life. A recent revelation by the "Charlies Angels" star is sure to turn some heads, but she's far from the only A-lister who has taken a joke too far, at least for daytime. Earlier this year, the "Never Been Kissed" actor made a few wise cracks about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial and tactlessly referred to the courtroom catastrophe as a "seven-layer dip of insanity" (via The Hill), which we think sounds like something Depp would eat with a sobriety chip should he ever make it to rehab.
"The Amazing Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield made some surprising revelations recently, and after Drew Barrymore got ahold of the information, she made a joke that some may think is just a tad bit much — and it's sure to raise some eyebrows.
Drew Barrymore is no stranger to a dry spell
Andrew Garfield revealed in August on the popular podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" that he abstained from sex in the six months prior to filming Martin Scorcese's 2016 film "Silence" as part of his method acting practices — and Drew Barrymore offered her own take on the news during a recent "Drew's News" segment of her popular talk-show, "The Drew Barrymore Show" (via Decider). The Hollywood mainstay didn't sound too impressed. "I get abstaining from sex, I mean I did that my entire 20s, right?" Ross Mathews, who hosts the segment alongside Barrymore, joked. Without missing a beat, Barrymore quipped, "What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time? I was like, 'Yeah so?'"
Mathews carried the joke a bit further, adding, "We buried the lede there, that's the headline. Drew can go six months, no big deal," to which the "50 First Dates" actor gagged, "years." Perhaps Barrymore's seminal '90s teen movie "Never Been Kissed" was semi-autobiographical. Well, at least now we know why Barrymore has so many exes.