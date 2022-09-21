Drew Barrymore's TMI Joke About Her Love Life Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

Andrew Garfield revealed in August on the popular podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" that he abstained from sex in the six months prior to filming Martin Scorcese's 2016 film "Silence" as part of his method acting practices — and Drew Barrymore offered her own take on the news during a recent "Drew's News" segment of her popular talk-show, "The Drew Barrymore Show" (via Decider). The Hollywood mainstay didn't sound too impressed. "I get abstaining from sex, I mean I did that my entire 20s, right?" Ross Mathews, who hosts the segment alongside Barrymore, joked. Without missing a beat, Barrymore quipped, "What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time? I was like, 'Yeah so?'"

Mathews carried the joke a bit further, adding, "We buried the lede there, that's the headline. Drew can go six months, no big deal," to which the "50 First Dates" actor gagged, "years." Perhaps Barrymore's seminal '90s teen movie "Never Been Kissed" was semi-autobiographical. Well, at least now we know why Barrymore has so many exes.