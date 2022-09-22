Kanye West Has Bold Plans For Yeezy After Falling Out With Gap

In a September 22 appearance on "GMA," Kanye "Ye" West elaborated on the recent dissolution of his Gap partnership, announcing plans to open his own chain of "YZY"-branded stores. Ye's attorney had previously shared via a statement to CNN Business that the "Praise God" rapper was suing the clothier for failing to open a line of Yeezy Gap stores, an alleged violation of contract. As he announced on "GMA," Ye now plans to sell his YZY line directly to customers at only $20 per item.

"I'm no longer just the man ridin' atop the polo horse," the star said of his new direction. "I'm not just a mascot in the middle of the games, gettin' the crowd hyped up sayin', 'Hey, wear this, do this,' but you know, just learn financial engineering. Learn how to — learn how to really run a company."

Although the rapper has declared his independence from Gap, their relationship traces back to his teenage years, when he worked at their Chicago retail store, as he recalled in a 2015 essay for Paper Magazine (via Insider). Ironically, the rapper couldn't afford the clothes at the time, but working there confirmed his love of fashion. "I always felt like that's what I wanted to be around," Ye wrote. "I loved the fabrics, I loved the colors, I loved the proportions."