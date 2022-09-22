King Charles' Cousin Doesn't Hold Back On How The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle

If everything that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have personally said about the royal family's treatment of the Duchess of Sussex hasn't been enough to convince you that something is seriously out of whack here, then maybe some insight from a third party who's seen how The Firm operates around newcomers up close and in person will. King Charles' cousin Christina Oxenberg — daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia — told the New York Post that having lived among British royals for most of her life, she's seen this kind of hazing before. "To Meghan Markle, I say, 'What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing,'" Oxenberg said. "If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass."

As Oxenberg tells it, dating a male member of the royal family has a bit of a "Hunger Games" quality to it. Only the strong survive. Kate Middleton went through it. We all saw how Princess Diana went through it. Queen Consort Camilla and Sarah Ferguson also ran this weird marriage gauntlet. Heck, the family's stringent approval process was even featured on an episode of "The Crown," where Diana was depicted passing the "Balmoral Test."

Even so, Oxenberg says Meghan has had a particularly rough time.