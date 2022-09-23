The Tragic Death Of RuPaul's Drag Race Star Cherry Valentine

George Ward, a drag queen who performed under the name Cherry Valentine, has died at age 28, TVLine reports. Ward is probably best known for competing on Season 2 of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" and appearing in the BBC Three documentary "Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud," which is about their struggle to be accepted as a LGBTQ+ member of the Traveller community.

In a statement announcing the tragic news, Ward's parents did not reveal how the beloved drag queen died. "This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced," they said. "We understand how much [they are] loved and how many lives [they have] inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time." The production company for "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" also released an emotional statement about Ward's death on Instagram. "As an artist, nurse and an activist Cherry will always remain a beloved member of our Drag Race family," it read. "Cherry's love and irresistibly infectious laugh touched the lives of so many."

Ward was a mental health nurse who balanced their day job with their drag career, and they didn't give up the former when the pandemic hit and put the lives of medical professionals at risk. In an interview with Attitude UK, Ward credited their stage work with providing them with a much-needed respite from the stress of being on the frontlines.