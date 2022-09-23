Love Is Blind's Nick Thompson And Danielle Ruhl Open Up About Their Divorce

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl proved the conceit of "Love is Blind" was true, if not everlasting. The couple met on Season 2 of the hit Netflix series, and tied the knot on the show. Even though they were husband and wife, meeting on the reality show had fast-tracked their relationship, so they were forced to backtrack on a few steps of a typical dating routine. "We were like, we're married, but we should also learn how to date and go through the processes," Ruhl told Bustle in February.

Part of that process involved going to couples therapy together, as the pair revealed they had been doing since filming on "Love is Blind" wrapped up. "We've put frameworks in place for communication," Thompson told People in March. One aspect that was missing from their ready-made marriage was knowing each other's "love language," according to Ruhl. "Learning that in such a short period of time is very difficult and takes a lot of patience, love and understanding from both sides," she said. The reality TV personality also mentioned that it was important to realize how their marriage was not on the precipice of ruin just because of "one argument."

Perhaps it did not happen over a single disagreement, but the pair decided to call it quits and filed for divorce on August 15, per E! News. Just over a month later, Thompson and Ruhl publicly discussed their break-up.