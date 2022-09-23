Halsey's Somber Career Reflections Are Sure To Concern Fans

Halsey went from a small town New Jerseyan to an international pop star following the release of the hit collaboration, "Closer." The Chainsmokers-led track, which was released in 2016, spent an impressive 12 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 10 million units worldwide. Prior to the release of the pop hit, Halsey had enjoyed moderate success with her debut album, "Badlands." The 10-track project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, but failed to produce a popular single.

However, following the success of "Closer," Halsey's career took off. Her sophomore effort, "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," was the number one album in the country upon its release. Halsey also landed her first solo Top 10 hit, when "Bad At Love" reached the fifth spot on the Hot 100.

Throughout her career, Halsey has been vocal about struggles with her mental health. She previously revealed to Rolling Stone that she had been committed for treatment two times since her career began. Now, the entertainer has made another saddening declaration about her time in the music industry.