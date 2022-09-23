Kelsea Ballerini Seemingly Addresses Morgan Wallen Tweet Fiasco In New Album

Kelsea Ballerini has an interesting past with fellow country crooner Morgan Wallen — which seemingly began following Wallen's scandal in February 2021. The incident, which was captured on video obtained by TMZ, showed the "Wasted on You" singer was seen hurling racial slurs — amongst other expletives — at a friend. Wallen immediately apologized for using the harmful language, but still faced a wave of backlash. "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," Wallen said in a statement (via TMZ). "I promise to do better."

Following the release of the clip, Wallen was dragged online and Ballerini also condemned his actions. "The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music," the singer tweeted. And while Ballerini meant well, she also faced criticism, as some — including singer Maren Morris — suggested that Wallen's behavior was often rewarded by the country music community.

Ballerini eventually apologized for her tweet about Wallen's scandal, and admitted that she learned to "keep your mouth shut and learn" during an interview with "CBS This Morning." But now, it appears Ballerini is once again addressing the drama with Wallen on her new album.