Rihanna's Super Bowl Tease Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
In 2016, Rihanna released her eighth studio album, "Anti," and two years later, she performed at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. There was no telling, however, that this would be her last album and stage performance for a long time. Between that time and now, Rihanna has done a lot of things, except release new music, of course. She expanded her Fenty empire, became a billionaire, started a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, and even welcomed a baby in May.
Amid the singer's apparent break, she has, on different occasions, hinted at new music. "I'm looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before," she told Vogue in April. "I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It's authentic, it'll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off." Yet, no music was released, forcing fans to believe she might have quit the industry entirely. "At this rate it's safe to say Rihanna has retired from making music," a fan once tweeted. "Rihanna has quietly retired from music and is scared to tell you guys the truth," a second user suggested.
Now, Rihanna is teasing us with a new, exciting announcement that's making Twitter crazy — and no, it's not a new makeup line!
Fans are going wild over Rihanna's comeback
Rihanna might just be coming back and fans are ready! On September 25, the "Wild Thoughts" singer hinted that she'd be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show with an Instagram photo of her hand holding up an NFL-branded football. With no caption accompanying the picture, Rihanna pretty much left fans guessing. But even though she has yet to confirm the news, the NFL has confirmed her as the headliner for the show. "We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement, per Billboard.
Understandably, news of her probable performance at the Super Bowl has set the internet abuzz, with fans taking to social media to share their excitement. "Rihanna is performing at the super bowl.. I REPEAT RIHANNA IS PERFORMING AT THE MF SUPER BOWL," one user tweeted. "Rihanna gon eat the superbowl up omg," a second person wrote. "The Super Bowl is going to be so lit!" another fan tweeted. For some other fans, however, this is a sign we might be getting new music soon. "SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE PROBABLY MEANS NEW MUSIC FROM RIHANNA WE MADE IT YALL," one fan wrote, while a second user speculated we might be getting new music "before or after her Superbowl performance."