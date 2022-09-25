Rihanna's Super Bowl Tease Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

In 2016, Rihanna released her eighth studio album, "Anti," and two years later, she performed at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. There was no telling, however, that this would be her last album and stage performance for a long time. Between that time and now, Rihanna has done a lot of things, except release new music, of course. She expanded her Fenty empire, became a billionaire, started a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, and even welcomed a baby in May.

Amid the singer's apparent break, she has, on different occasions, hinted at new music. "I'm looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before," she told Vogue in April. "I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It's authentic, it'll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off." Yet, no music was released, forcing fans to believe she might have quit the industry entirely. "At this rate it's safe to say Rihanna has retired from making music," a fan once tweeted. "Rihanna has quietly retired from music and is scared to tell you guys the truth," a second user suggested.

Now, Rihanna is teasing us with a new, exciting announcement that's making Twitter crazy — and no, it's not a new makeup line!