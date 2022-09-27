Hailey Bieber Finally Addresses One Burning Question About Her Relationship With Justin

Justin Bieber has been in the public eye for over a decade, since rising to fame with his floppy hair and 2009 EP, "My World." It wasn't long before Bieber was capturing the hearts of his young fans, with romance being a primary theme of his music. Early in his career, Billboard dubbed him a "tween heartthrob." In an interview with the outlet, a 15-year-old Bieber acknowledged that most of his songs "are about love and stuff that girls can appreciate."

The star clearly knew his audience. With so many of his supporters hoping to one day be Mrs. Bieber, it's no wonder that the singer's high-profile relationships have captured endless media attention. Most notably, he became one-half of "Jelena" — a closely watched, on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez. According to Vogue's recap of the confusing timeline, the pair first got together in 2010 and split for the final time in 2018; a tumultuous eight years for their fans who swore they were #EndGame.

As would be made more clear after the fact that Gomez wasn't Bieber's only on-again, off-again partner throughout this timeline. As Us Weekly reported, the singer was repeatedly linked to the model Hailey Baldwin throughout this time. In July 2018, a few months after his final split from Gomez, Bieber shared a gushing Instagram post about his engagement to Baldwin, but some fans found the timing suspicious.