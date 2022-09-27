Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About The Internet Joke That Slashed Her Confidence

Chloë Grace Moretz was just a teenager when she landed her first role in Hollywood; as a result, growing up in the spotlight was not always easy for her. She starred in several TV shows and movies shortly after stepping onto the scene, including "Big Momma's House 2" and "Dirty Sexy Money," per IMDb. However, Moretz recalls that things didn't take a dark turn until after she starred in the popular film "Kick-A**" which was released back in 2010.

In an interview with Hunger, Moretz explained, "After 'Kick-Ass,' the first time I experienced paparazzi, it was 10 to 15 adult guys surrounding a 12-year-old girl." She remembers the situation being very chaotic and her mother being pushed into traffic; luckily, she was not injured. "I got into the car afterwards and I just burst into tears. I think that's my marker of before and after," she added.

As time went on, however, the actor adjusted to life in the public eye. In a 2018 interview with Porter she said, "It's a double-edged sword. If they're not taking your photo, they're not watching your movies, and they're not writing posts about you. I'd rather you want it, and I'll just have to reconfigure my life a little bit." And although she grew to accept the flashing lights and headlines over time, her journey to that point was still troubling. In fact, one internet meme completely derailed her confidence when it went viral years ago.