Church Insider Claims Scientology Will Go To Extreme Lengths For Tom Cruise

Apparently, the higher-ups in the Church of Scientology are willing to go to great lengths for Tom Cruise — so much so that they even do some of the more difficult, if not awkward, things in his personal life. Author Mike Rinder, who has a new book called "A Billion Years: My Escape From A Life In The Highest Ranks Of Scientology," wrote (via Page Six) that while Cruise was getting up close and personal with his "Days of Thunder" co-star Nicole Kidman in 1990, he was still married to his first wife, Mimi Rogers. Rather than pull the plug on his marriage himself, church leader David Miscavige did it for him.

Along with lieutenant Greg Wilhere, Miscavige helped make Kidman the actor's second wife. Apparently, it was Wilhere's job to negotiate a divorce from Rogers just so Cruise could pursue his new relationship with Kidman — something Rinder noted "would never have happened with a normal Scientologist." Cruise might have been too riled up to even notice, though, as he told Entertainment Weekly that he felt "pure lust" when he first met Kidman, adding, "It was totally physical."

While a spokesperson for the church called the claim "utterly ludicrous," the book also suggests that Scientology leaders spied on Kidman by tapping her phone, per the Daily Mail. Well, fans certainly know how that all turned out, as Kidman and Cruise's own marriage abruptly ended in 2001. Cruise's dalliance withe church, however, is still going strong.