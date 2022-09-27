The Tragic Texts Anthony Bourdain Sent His Estranged Wife Before He Died

In an interview with DailyMailTV, Asia Argento defended herself against speculation that Anthony Bourdain had died by suicide because he'd seen photos of her spending time with another man. "I understand that the world needs to find a reason," she said. "I would like to find a reason too. I don't have it."

In Bourdain's final days, Argento was not his sole source of frustration. The New York Times published excerpts from the soon-to-be-released unauthorized biography "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain" that paint a grim picture of a man struggling to find happiness in his life. Some of his last text exchanges with Ottavia Busia are included in the book. "I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job," read one of his messages. "I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty." In the documentary "Roadrunner," viewers learn that Bourdain once told the "Parts Unknown" producers that he wanted to quit the show and that the chef suffered from agoraphobia, per NJ.com. Being in public places or around large groups of people can cause agoraphobics to experience severe anxiety and panic attacks, according to Mayo Clinic.

"Down and Out in Paradise" also includes some of Bourdain's texts to Argento. In one exchange, he reassures her that he doesn't mind if she sees other people but adds, "You were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.