The Tragic Texts Anthony Bourdain Sent His Estranged Wife Before He Died
This article includes mentions of suicide.
When "Parts Unknown" star Anthony Bourdain died by suicide at age 61, he'd been in a romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Their relationship was so complicated, however, that film producer Morgan Neville felt interviewing Argento for his documentary, "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain," would be too troublesome. Neville told Katie Couric Media that questioning Argento about her tumultuous relationship with Bourdain would raise too many questions and provide few answers. Instead, Neville spoke to Bourdain's estranged wife, Ottavia Busia, about the life of the late chef and TV personality. Bourdain and Busia separated in 2016 but remained amicable, with Busia explaining in the documentary that the restless Bourdain didn't seem satisfied when he tried to settle down, per People. They shared a daughter, Ariane Bourdain, who was 11 when her father died.
"I should have kept an eye on him more," an emotional Busia said of her ex. She also revealed that she was trying to focus on the good memories she made with Bourdain and shared that she was likely finished speaking about his death publicly. But now, the public can read some of her final text conversations with Bourdain.
Anthony Bourdain was unhappy about his job
In an interview with DailyMailTV, Asia Argento defended herself against speculation that Anthony Bourdain had died by suicide because he'd seen photos of her spending time with another man. "I understand that the world needs to find a reason," she said. "I would like to find a reason too. I don't have it."
In Bourdain's final days, Argento was not his sole source of frustration. The New York Times published excerpts from the soon-to-be-released unauthorized biography "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain" that paint a grim picture of a man struggling to find happiness in his life. Some of his last text exchanges with Ottavia Busia are included in the book. "I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job," read one of his messages. "I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty." In the documentary "Roadrunner," viewers learn that Bourdain once told the "Parts Unknown" producers that he wanted to quit the show and that the chef suffered from agoraphobia, per NJ.com. Being in public places or around large groups of people can cause agoraphobics to experience severe anxiety and panic attacks, according to Mayo Clinic.
"Down and Out in Paradise" also includes some of Bourdain's texts to Argento. In one exchange, he reassures her that he doesn't mind if she sees other people but adds, "You were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).