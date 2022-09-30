Madison LeCroy Drops Major Claim About Two Southern Charm Co-Stars

Since joining the cast of "Southern Charm" in Season 6, Madison LeCroy has not been shy about holding back her opinions. The fiery southerner often got into heated arguments with her cast members, particularly Austen Kroll, whom she dated on and off for two years, per Us Weekly.

After their messy split, LeCroy and Kroll did their best to stay out of each other's way, but being cast on the same show made it difficult. Their relationship in "Southern Charm" Season 8 became even messier after Kroll found out that LeCroy was engaged to Brett Randle. Although Kroll and LeCroy had tried to be amicable, her public announcement caught him off guard. Kroll tried to move on with Season 8 newcomer Olivia Flowers.

LeCroy initially welcomed Flowers with open arms but after the season aired, the two "Southern Charm" stars engaged in a social media spat. LeCroy took offense to Flowers calling her a "homegirl" in the first episode and shaded her castmate by calling her "homely," via Heavy. Flowers responded with an Instagram Story with the caption, "Homely? More like home body." LeCroy again shaded Flowers by calling her "homeless," since she lives with her parents. This past July, LeCroy told UsWeekly that she will continue to throw shade at Flowers and it looks as if she's not done causing drama.