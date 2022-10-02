The Unexpected Critic Who Has Spoken Out Against Marilyn Monroe Biopic Blonde

Many might not have known that Marilyn Monroe had illegal abortions, which "Blonde" depicted. However, Planned Parenthood recently spoke out about the anti-abortion message the film seemed to spew, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Blonde" shows Monroe having two abortions against her will and the film portrayed one of her fetuses saying to her, "You won't hurt me this time, will you?" Planned Parenthood believes that the fetuses begging Monroe to keep them feeds into anti-abortionist propaganda, mainly the false information about "depictions of fetuses and pregnancy." The organization went on to say, "'Blonde' bolsters their message with a CGI-talking fetus, depicted to look like a fully formed baby."

"Blonde" director Andrew Dominik defended the talking fetuses and denied that the movie is anti-abortion, per The Wrap. "What the movie is saying is she's not seeing reality. She's seeing her own fears and desires projected onto the world around her," Dominik explained. "And I think sort of this desire to look at 'Blonde' through this Roe. vs. Wade lens is everybody else doing the same thing." Regardless of the many polarizing reactions to "Blonde," viewers can't deny that film is one of the most talked-about in 2022.