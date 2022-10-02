The Terrifying Indonesian Soccer Game Stampede Explained
At least 125 people are dead after a riot erupted at a soccer match in Indonesia, according to ABC News. The fatal incident occurred following football club Arema FC's 3-2 loss to Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium — which holds over 40,000 people. Local news outlets report that at least two police officers were among those killed during the stampede, while another 180 were left injured. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has suspended all sporting events at the stadium in lieu of an investigation into the tragedy. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also expressed his grief, calling the incident a "dark day" for football lovers.
"This is a ... tragedy beyond comprehension," Infantino said in a statement. "I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident."
Graphic video from the chaotic soccer match has since appeared online. However, some may still be wondering what led to the devastating stampede.
Fans stormed the field after a loss
At least 174 people were killed and nearly 180 were injured in a crush and a riot at a soccer match in Indonesia, making it one of the world's worst stadium disasters https://t.co/B2kzzU1Ees pic.twitter.com/SuXnPw0g0O— Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2022
Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya — two of Indonesia's biggest soccer teams — faced off at a match on October 1, with Persebaya Surabaya claiming victory. Following the loss, Arema FC fans stormed the field as police officers used teargas to thwart rioters. A stampede quickly erupted, as fans attempted to flee the pitch through a single exit. According to local reports, there was a "buildup" as people tried to leave the field, resulting in fans being crushed and losing oxygen, per The Guardian.
Arema coach, Javier Roca, further detailed the devastating tragedy and explained how legions of fans attempted to seek help from medics on-site. "The most terrible thing was when victims came to be treated by the team doctor," Roca recalled. "About 20 people arrived and four died. Fans died in the arms of players."
However, many online are pointing to the FIFA Stadium Safety and Security Regulations, which outline a clear set of protocols enacted to protect players, fans, and officials. Per FIFA guidelines, "No firearms or 'crowd control gas' shall be carried or used" by stewards or police officers to manage crowds. "Riot police should take the responsibility! If you deal with such a crowd like that stampede is the result," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "Omg! This is terrible!"