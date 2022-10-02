The Terrifying Indonesian Soccer Game Stampede Explained

At least 125 people are dead after a riot erupted at a soccer match in Indonesia, according to ABC News. The fatal incident occurred following football club Arema FC's 3-2 loss to Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium — which holds over 40,000 people. Local news outlets report that at least two police officers were among those killed during the stampede, while another 180 were left injured. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has suspended all sporting events at the stadium in lieu of an investigation into the tragedy. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also expressed his grief, calling the incident a "dark day" for football lovers.

"This is a ... tragedy beyond comprehension," Infantino said in a statement. "I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident."

Graphic video from the chaotic soccer match has since appeared online. However, some may still be wondering what led to the devastating stampede.