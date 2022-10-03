Nicki Swift Asks: Who Is Your Least Favorite Real Housewife Of Potomac? - Exclusive Survey
In the words of OG Potomac Housewife Karen Huger, "In Potomac, it's not about who you know, it's who you are."
"The Real Housewives of Potomac" first debuted in 2016 and quickly climbed up the ranks. "Potomac, which is so unusual a choice for a location because it's kind of this random location that people don't necessarily identify with specifically, but it means so much to the women that live there, and they have such a clear sense of what it is and what it means and what the rules are and what it's like," Housewife wrangler Andy Cohen explained of Bravo's decision to feature the city. "And I love these women. They're very affluent. They have strong ties to the community. They're very into etiquette."
Alas, when push comes to shove (literally) these women have been known to throw all etiquette out the window and get pretty darn messy. But who is the least favorite among the group? The answer may or may not surprise you...
Viewers are turned off by Candiace Dillard-Bassett
Get your triangle-shaped tissues ready.
In a survey completed by 582 people, Nicki Swift found that 142 of them, or a little more than 24%, considered former pageant queen Candiace Dillard-Bassett to be their least favorite Real Housewife of Potomac. Unfortunately, however, it appears that Dillard-Bassett is already well aware of the not-so-coveted title. In a since-deleted tweet from 2021, Dillard-Bassett referred to herself as "the most hated housewife in modern history," (via The Jasmine Brand). YIKES.
Dillard-Bassett hit the ground running in 2018 during her first season on the franchise. While she earned brownie points from some viewers for showcasing her arguably dysfunctional relationship with her mother, she lost others during a physical brawl with cast member Monique Samuels during Season 7. Perhaps, however, it was her public beef with Andy Cohen that really ruffled the viewer's feathers. During an interview for Dave Quinn's book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives," (via The Jasmine Brand) Dillard-Bassett discussed how disappointed she was that Cohen didn't reach out to her after the violent altercation. "The fact that he couldn't even schedule ten minutes to reach out to me? You don't give a f**k," she said. " You are making money off of our backs and feeding your son with it, and you just don't give a f**k about us and you can't tell me that you do." There's always Season 7, right?