Nicki Swift Asks: Who Is Your Least Favorite Real Housewife Of Potomac? - Exclusive Survey

In the words of OG Potomac Housewife Karen Huger, "In Potomac, it's not about who you know, it's who you are."

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" first debuted in 2016 and quickly climbed up the ranks. "Potomac, which is so unusual a choice for a location because it's kind of this random location that people don't necessarily identify with specifically, but it means so much to the women that live there, and they have such a clear sense of what it is and what it means and what the rules are and what it's like," Housewife wrangler Andy Cohen explained of Bravo's decision to feature the city. "And I love these women. They're very affluent. They have strong ties to the community. They're very into etiquette."

Alas, when push comes to shove (literally) these women have been known to throw all etiquette out the window and get pretty darn messy. But who is the least favorite among the group? The answer may or may not surprise you...