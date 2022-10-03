Lena Dunham's Latest Social Media Post Is Majorly Backfiring

Lena Dunham isn't exactly a stranger to controversy. The "Girls" star has found herself in a few media firestorms over the years, which have caused her to publicly issue her fair share of apologies. Back in 2018, the star wrote a piece for The Hollywood Reporter in which she apologized to Aurora Perrineau after she publicly denied her allegation of having been sexually assaulted by Murray Miller, a writer on "Girls." In the piece, Dunham admitted she'd previously attested to having information that would show Miller's innocence, but claimed she in fact did not have the evidence she once referred to.

Then there was that time Dunham was forced to apologize to Odell Beckham Jr. on Instagram for suggesting he didn't want to speak to her at the Met Gala because he wasn't attracted to her, or that time she issued another apology on Instagram for comparing Bill Cosby and his crimes to the Holocaust.

Now though, it seems like Dunham may soon be issuing another apology after a controversial tweet garnered plenty of backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.