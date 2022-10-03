Lena Dunham's Latest Social Media Post Is Majorly Backfiring
Lena Dunham isn't exactly a stranger to controversy. The "Girls" star has found herself in a few media firestorms over the years, which have caused her to publicly issue her fair share of apologies. Back in 2018, the star wrote a piece for The Hollywood Reporter in which she apologized to Aurora Perrineau after she publicly denied her allegation of having been sexually assaulted by Murray Miller, a writer on "Girls." In the piece, Dunham admitted she'd previously attested to having information that would show Miller's innocence, but claimed she in fact did not have the evidence she once referred to.
Then there was that time Dunham was forced to apologize to Odell Beckham Jr. on Instagram for suggesting he didn't want to speak to her at the Met Gala because he wasn't attracted to her, or that time she issued another apology on Instagram for comparing Bill Cosby and his crimes to the Holocaust.
Now though, it seems like Dunham may soon be issuing another apology after a controversial tweet garnered plenty of backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.
Lena Dunham wants her casket driven through New York City's Pride events
Yikes. It seems like Lena Dunham should maybe think a little more before she tweets. The actor caused quite the controversy on October 2 when she tweeted, "When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads 'she wasn't for everyone, but she *was* for us'- who can arrange?" Though, on the surface, the message seemed as though she was immortalizing her support for the LGBTQ+ community, many on Twitter were not happy.
"She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate," one viral response read, while another Twitter user wrote, "It's called gay pride not straight shame." A third person hit back in part, "I think the point of the parade is really supposed to be more about LGBTQ pride than Lena Dunham."
Notably, Dunham isn't actually a member of the LGBTQ+ community, though she has been acknowledged for her support before. In 2014, she was the recipient of Point Foundation's Horizon Award and joked while receiving the honor, per Vanity Fair, "I have always felt a strong and emotional connection to members of the LGBTQ community. It was actually a huge disappointment for me, when I... realized that I was sexually attracted to men. So when my sister came out, I thought, thank God, someone in this family can truly represent my passions and beliefs."