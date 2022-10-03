Cara Delevingne And Margot Robbie's Latest Run-In With Paparazzi Reportedly Got Ugly

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie were recently in Argentina when the two were reportedly ambushed by a photographer named Pedro Alberto Orquera, per Page Six. Delevingne and Robbie left a restaurant and were boarding an Uber when the paparazzo started taking pictures of the actors. The Uber driver got spooked and drove off with Robbie not fully in the car, causing her to jump out in a potentially dangerous situation. Although sources say the photographer fell and injured himself, his version of events was completely the opposite.

During the scuffle, Orquera broke his arm. According to The Sun, Delevingne and Robbie were with producer Josey McNamara and key grip Jac Hopkins. Orquera alleged that the two men try to grab his camera and physically attacked him. "I started running away from them because they were hitting me. While I was running from them they kicked me so hard my camera went up in the air and I fell on the floor and injured my arm," Orquera described of the incident. He was then taken to the hospital and where he's waiting to have surgery.

McNamara and Hopkins were detained by the police and it's unclear if charges have been pressed, although it's been said that Orquera is planning to, per TMZ. Neither Delevingne nor Robbie's camp has addressed the incident as of yet.