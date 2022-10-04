Edie Falco Confirms What We Suspected About Pete Davidson's Appeal

Ever since Kim Kardashian said that Pete Davidson had that BDE, fans have been dying to know — is it true? Luckily for them, Edie Falco is laying it all out on the table and spilling the tea on Pete Davidson's appeal.

Falco and Davidson are working together on his latest venture, a comedy series about Davidson's life, titled "Bupkis," per Page Six. The series, set to air on Peacock or Amazon Prime Video, stars Davidson as himself and Falco playing his mom. "Bupkis" is reportedly supposed to showcase Davidson's life in an unfiltered way and through his own perspective, per Deadline.

While "Bupkis" doesn't have a release date set, given the news surrounding Davidson as of late — mainly, his relationship with Kim Kardashian, subsequent breakup, and turmoil with Kanye West — it's no surprise that fans are dying to know more about the show and Davidson. And you know what moms are for! Even though Falco may only star as Davidson's on-screen mom, during a recent event, Falco couldn't help but gush about the "Saturday Night Live" star.